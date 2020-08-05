Mostly to Partly Sunny & Warm this Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Former Tropical Storm Isaias continues to lift north through Quebec. As the storm lifts off to our north an upper level disturbance rotating around the storm will cross Maine this afternoon. The disturbance may be strong enough to trigger a few scattered showers or thundershowers across the state, with the northern areas having the best shot of seeing a brief shower or storm, otherwise the afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny, brightest from Bangor on south. Any storms that do form could produce a gusty wind. High temps this afternoon will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s. A westerly breeze will bring a drier air-mass into our region beginning tonight as the dew point drops from the sticky mid 60s back down into the more comfortable 50s

. High pressure approaching from the west will bring Maine a pleasant Thursday and Friday with sunshine, mild temps and lower humidity levels. The high will likely force a storm that moves to the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Friday to remain mostly south of the Pine Tree State Friday night and Saturday, with most if not all the showers staying south of our area. As high pressure settles to our southeast later in the weekend a southwest breeze will develop across Maine and that will allow the humidity levels to begin to creep back up on Sunday and the beginning of the workweek.

Today: Breezy, partly to mostly sunny, isolated showers and storms possible, with a southwest between 8 and 15 mph, with a few higher gusts likely and high temps in the upper 70s and 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a west breeze under 10 mph and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Bright and mild, lower humidity, with a west breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and becoming more humid, with high temps in the 80s.

