Mostly Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A westerly breeze behind the weak cold front that moved through Maine today will bring a drier air-mass into our region beginning tonight as the dew point drops from the sticky mid 60s back down into the more comfortable 50s. Under a mostly clear sky and light wind the temps tonight will fall into mid 50s to low 60s all across the Pine Tree State, with nothing more than maybe a little patchy fog late.

High pressure approaching from the west will bring Maine pleasant conditions both tomorrow and Friday with sunshine, mild temps and lower humidity levels. The high will likely force a storm that moves to the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Friday to remain mostly south of the Pine Tree State Friday night and Saturday, with most if not all the showers staying south of our area. As high pressure settles to our southeast later in the weekend a southwest breeze will develop across Maine and that will allow the humidity levels to begin to creep back up on Sunday and the beginning of the workweek. 

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a west breeze under 5 mph late and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Bright and mild, lower humidity, with a west breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and becoming more humid, with high temps in the 80s.

Monday: Hazy, warm and rather humid, with high temps in the 80s.

