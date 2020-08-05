Man injured at construction site on I-95 transferred to Boston hospital, according to family

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The man critically injured while working at a bridge construction site on I-95 in Hampden last month is now at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Family and friends of 50-year-old Eric Jabbusch of Turner posted that information on Facebook.

He was hurt when he was pinned after several steel sheet pilings fell off a truck as they were being loaded.

Jabbusch works for a subcontractor in Portland.

The construction is part of a Maine Department of Transportation project to replace several Interstate bridges.

OSHA is leading the investigation.

