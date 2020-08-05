Mainly Sunny, Breezy & Muggy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Post-Tropical Storm Isaias is now off to the northwest of us. Behind this system we’re left with mainly sunny skies today, it will be on the breezy and muggy side this afternoon. A cold front will pass the state and with that, a shower or quick downpour cannot be ruled out, best chance across the north. Highs today will generally top out in the low to mid 80s across the state, upper 70s along the coast. This front will have already passed us by tonight and skies will remain clear with decreasing humidity. Lows will fall back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

A great day is in store for tomorrow as high pressure will build in from the southwest. It will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon with low humidity as well. A very similar forecast for the day on Friday. High pressure will push directly into New England and lots of sunshine is expected once again. Highs will generally top out in the 80s for much of the state with low humidity. Some of the computer models are hinting at the slight chance for a pop-up shower on Saturday, however, I'm not sold yet. I think much, if not the whole day will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 80s. It turns a bit warmer on Sunday as high pressure is still in control highs will run in the mid to upper 80s and lots of sunshine.

Today: Mostly sunny skies, breezy and muggy. An isolated shower is possible as well. Highs will run in the 80s across the state. Winds southwest at south at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and decreasing humidity. Lows will fall back to the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds west at 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, a pop-up shower is possible with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will run in the 80s throughout the region.

