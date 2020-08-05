Advertisement

Maine’s highest court is considering the future of a citizens’ campaign to block a much-debated hydropower project.

The question before the court is can the public intervene in a legislative action.
The question before the court is can the public intervene in a legislative action.(Source: Gray News)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Maine’s highest court is considering the future of a citizens’ campaign to block a much-debated hydropower project.

The state supreme court heard arguments Wednesday centered on the New England Clean Energy Connect, proposed by Central Maine Power.

It calls for construction of a 145-mile high-voltage power transmission line from the Canadian border to the regional power grid in Lewiston.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission granted the project a key certificate to move forward, but petitioners gathered enough signatures to put the approval up for a statewide vote.

CMP’s parent company, Avangrid Networks, sued the state, claiming the citizens’ initiative was unconstitutional and the vote should be barred.

The question before the court is can the public intervene in a legislative action.

However, the point was raised that Avangrid should have made a complaint before the petition was approved for the ballot.

“This citizen initiated resolve is unique in history of referendum and resolve process in Maine, in that as has been noted, it directs an executive branch agency to reverse a final decision issued in a particular case on a particular day after an extensive hearing and after the decision had been upheld by this court on appeal. The Secretary of State’s is here today, in the also very unusual position, of agreeing with the challengers that the subject matter of this resolve is indeed beyond the citizen’s power to legislate under section 18,” says Phyllis Gardner, legal council for Maine Secretary of State.

Even if this initiative is deemed unconstitutional, lawyers for the Secretary of State's Office say it could still legally be placed on the ballot and voted on, yet no action could be taken.

That's why they are urging the court to deliver a decision before ballots are printed for November's election.

That deadline is August 28th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blueberry harvester says hundreds of dollars of berries being stolen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Blueberries stolen

News

Flight instructor makes emergency landing in Aroostook County with student on board

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say the pilot called to report that he had made the landing because the engine failed.

Coronavirus

Nurses call on lawmakers to pass HEROES act

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Nurses demand legislation

News

Point Lookout auction sells thousands of items from former conference center

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The pavilion the auction was being held in was sold, even the chairs the bidders were sitting in.

Latest News

News

Point Lookout auction sells thousands of items from former conference center

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The pavilion the auction was being held in was sold, even the chairs the bidders were sitting in.

News

Trump’s nursing home initiative brings 3 testing machines to Maine

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Three nursing homes in Southern Maine will be among the first in the nation to receive a fast COVID-19 testing machine.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Kennebec County Sheriff: Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Facebook post ‘right on point’ about police brutality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Kennebec County Sheriff is agreeing with his counterpart in Piscataquis County over concerns about the blanket use of the words police brutality.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Agriculture

Study from UMaine finds that wild blueberry extracts could help in healing process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Professor Dorothy Klimis-Zacas and her team have found that polyphenols seem to have an impact on cell migration and blood vessel formation.