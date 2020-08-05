Maine school district offers jobs to students to clean schools

OAKLAND, Maine (WMTW ) -A Maine school district is offering jobs to students who want to help keep schools clean this fall.

Regional School Unit 18 officials said they are willing to pay students $13.25 per hour for custodial work.

The superintendent said the work is part-time.

“There’s a lot of things that are still not happening. Between extracurriculars, from athletics to the play, our music events, so I think that kids getting a chance to get outside, and I also think the ability to earn a little extra money,” RSU 18 Superintendent Carl Gartley said.

The cleaning work would be done for four hours in the evening in all school buildings in the district.

RSU 18 includes the towns of Oakland, Sidney, Belgrade, China, and Rome.

