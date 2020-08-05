Advertisement

Maine Running Hall of Fame to induct local greats

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Running Hall of Fame announced it’s 2020 class which will be recognized at a ceremony in 2021. Some locals honored like Gladys Ganiel O’Neill of Harrington who won 6 state titles in track and cross country. Brewer head coach, and former Brewer and UMaine runner, Glendon Rand is going in the hall. Searsport high and UMaine distance runner Andy Spaulding. He’s a two time champion in the beach to beacon 10K. Ellsworth’s Louie Luchini who ran at Stanford and then pro for Nike. He still holds the national under 20 indoor 5000 meter record. Dedham native distance runner Tim Wakeland. He was an All-American at Iowa State. Kelly Brown, Ralph Fletcher, Kevin McDonald, Maureen Sproul are the indivdual inductees. The Maine Marathon is being inducted in the race category.

