Maine provides updated coronavirus guidelines for child care facilities

All children 5 and older are required to wear masks while inside child care facilities.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The state has updated guidance for child care providers to help ensure safety for staff, children, and family members.

The guidance covers a wide range of issues, including cleaning, masks, drop-off protocols and more.

All children 5 and older are required to wear masks while inside child care facilities. Masks are also required outside when social distancing cannot be ensured. Children ages 2 to 4 are encouraged to wear masks inside. All staff and adults entering the building must wear a mask.

All children, staff, and volunteers should make sure to practice good hand hygiene. Children should be taught how to properly wash their hands and sanitize and should be monitored when using sanitizer to make sure they don't ingest it.

Anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher or who is showing other signs of illness should not be allowed to enter a child care facility. Child care facilities are urged to screen children upon arrival.

All facilities are encouraged to have sanitizing stations by the entrance and to limit the number of people allowed past the entrance. Staff should walk children to their designated areas after screening is complete.

Families are also encouraged to have the same person drop off and pick up their child each day. However, the state suggested that older people, including grandparents, should not pick up children due to their increased risks from coronavirus.

You can read the entire guidance for child care facilities at https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/documents/covid-19/Updated%20%20Guidance%20for%20ME%20Childcare%20Programs%207.31.2020_FINAL.pdf

