Maine CDC has been preparing for the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Head of the Maine CDC says even though the future of a COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain, they have been preparing for months on how it would affect Mainers.

Officials with the department have been talking with healthcare providers, stakeholders, and more to figure out what happens if a vaccine does get approved and how they would roll it out.

They are looking into questions of when, how, and who should be vaccinated in our state.

Doctor Nirav Shah said you and your family can plan ahead by making sure your vaccines are up to date as well as catching up with your doctor.

Dr. Shah, said, “Touch base with whomever your primary care provider may be, adult and child alike. That way, you can reestablish that vital relationship so that when a COVID-19 vaccine is ready to go you’ve got that relationship resurrected and ready to go so that if you have questions about the vaccines and whether the vaccine is right or appropriate for you and your family, professional guidance from your health care provider will be a phone call away.”

Dr. Shah said around 160 candidate vaccines are being developed and studied to fight the virus that causes COVID-19.

He said 27 of those are in human trials.

Shah added it’s also important to keep up with vaccine information.

He said you can do that on The Maine CDC, World Health Organization, and U.S. C.D.C websites.

