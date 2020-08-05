Advertisement

Maine CDC: 1 new coronavirus-related death, 17 new cases

A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.
A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.
A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.((Source: MGN image))
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and one new coronavirus-related death.

The latest death in Maine is a woman in her 70s from Cumberland County, the CDC said.

The 17 new cases reported brings the total in Maine to 3,992 since the outbreak began.

A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 124
  • Total cases: 3,992
  • Confirmed cases: 3,568
  • Probable cases: 424
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.63%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 0.9%
  • Patients recovered: 3,456
  • Active cases: 412
  • Currently hospitalized: 12
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 1
  • Patients on ventilators: 1

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID death rate nearly doubles in past month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump tries to claim the rise in coronavirus cases has not led to a rise in deaths.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

National

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
Clorox's shortage of disinfectant cleaning materials will remain difficult to find well into 2021, according to their incoming CEO.

National Politics

Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints that Democratic negotiators are taking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but an afternoon negotiating session brought at least modest concessions from both sides, even as an agreement appears far off.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Images of student crowds raise questions in Georgia schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY
Two suburban Atlanta school districts that began in-person classes Monday with mask-optional policies face more questions about COVID-19 safety protocols after on-campus pictures showed students packed shoulder-to-shoulder.

News

Maine provides updated coronavirus guidelines for child care facilities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All children 5 and older are required to wear masks while inside child care facilities.

Coronavirus

Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the two sides set a goal of reaching an agreement by the end of the week to permit a vote next week.

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable in pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The homeless are among the most vulnerable people in the U.S. in the pandemic. Here’s a look at the challenges they face, how they're coping and what resources are available.

Coronavirus

Alarming back-to-school photos emerge from Georgia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Some Georgia parents and teachers are worried about the lack of COVID-19 preparation some schools have taken.

News

Local coalition develops campaign to curb minors’ access to vape and e-cigarette products

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A local coalition has developed a campaign to curb minors' access to vape and e-cigarette products.