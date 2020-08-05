Maine CDC: 1 new coronavirus-related death, 17 new cases
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and one new coronavirus-related death.
The latest death in Maine is a woman in her 70s from Cumberland County, the CDC said.
The 17 new cases reported brings the total in Maine to 3,992 since the outbreak began.
A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 124
- Total cases: 3,992
- Confirmed cases: 3,568
- Probable cases: 424
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.63%
- 14-day positivity rate: 0.9%
- Patients recovered: 3,456
- Active cases: 412
- Currently hospitalized: 12
- Patients in intensive care unit: 1
- Patients on ventilators: 1
