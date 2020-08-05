Maine CDC: 1 new coronavirus-related death, 17 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and one new coronavirus-related death.

The latest death in Maine is a woman in her 70s from Cumberland County, the CDC said.

The 17 new cases reported brings the total in Maine to 3,992 since the outbreak began.

A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 124

Total cases: 3,992

Confirmed cases: 3,568

Probable cases: 424

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.63%

14-day positivity rate: 0.9%

Patients recovered: 3,456

Active cases: 412

Currently hospitalized: 12

Patients in intensive care unit: 1

Patients on ventilators: 1

