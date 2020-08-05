Advertisement

Knox County man with extensive history of sex crimes arrested for violating bail

Police say he admitted to asking young girls for sex.
Police say he admitted to asking young girls for sex.
Police say he admitted to asking young girls for sex.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

A man from Cushing with a long criminal history involving sex crimes against children is back in jail.

Police say he admitted to asking young girls for sex.

Authorities say they consider 63-year-old Robert McIntyre an imminent danger to others.

McIntyre has been to prison multiple times, with convictions ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault.

He was most recently released in March after serving three years for a probation violation.

Police say in that instance, McIntyre had been in contact on a daily basis with children.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Kennebec County Sheriff: Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Facebook post ‘right on point’ about police brutality

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Kennebec County Sheriff is agreeing with his counterpart in Piscataquis County over concerns about the blanket use of the words police brutality.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Agriculture

New study from UMaine finds that wild blueberry extracts could help in healing process

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Professor Dorothy Klimis-Zacas and her team have found that polyphenols seem to have an impact on cell migration and blood vessel formation.

Latest News

News

Kayaks, boats in high demand since pandemic began

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Since the pandemic began, there have been a number of items that have been flying off the shelves.

News

Authorities seeking information about missing Clifton woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
She has been missing since July 29

Coronavirus

Gov. Mills extends State of Civil Emergency for fifth time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State of Civil Emergency extended

News

Man injured at construction site on I-95 transferred to Boston hospital, according to family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He was hurt when he was pinned after several steel sheet pilings fell off a truck as they were being loaded.

News

Isaias knocks out power to thousands of Mainers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Tens of thousands of Mainers are left without power due to the tropical storm.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC: 1 new coronavirus-related death, 17 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.