Knox County man with extensive history of sex crimes arrested for violating bail

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

A man from Cushing with a long criminal history involving sex crimes against children is back in jail.

Police say he admitted to asking young girls for sex.

Authorities say they consider 63-year-old Robert McIntyre an imminent danger to others.

McIntyre has been to prison multiple times, with convictions ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault.

He was most recently released in March after serving three years for a probation violation.

Police say in that instance, McIntyre had been in contact on a daily basis with children.

