Advertisement

Kayaks, boats in high demand since pandemic began

Since the pandemic began, there have been a number of items that have been flying off the shelves.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Since the pandemic began, equipment to help people socially distance outdoors has been hard to find.

Kayaks and boating gear are on the top of the list.

TV5 stopped by Ski Rack Sports in Bangor Wednesday.

They say there has been a high demand for kayaks, bikes, and other equipment.

Many manufacturers are now playing catch up.

Kayak sales soar at Ski Rack Sports in Bangor
Kayak sales soar at Ski Rack Sports in Bangor(WABI)

Boat Shop Manager, Chris Hopper, says a lot of companies are back ordered until October.

While it is hit or miss right now, Hopper says they're doing their best to accommodate everyone who comes in.

“We’ve been very blessed and lucky, and had a lot of business,” said Hopper. “A lot of folks have cabin fever and they’re not able to take the vacations that they wanted so, they’re spending money elsewhere trying to take their mind off things with bikes and boats.

Ski Rack Sports does a have a wait list for kayaks and other gear.

We have just received our first ski shipments for the up-coming season!!! Brahma Black Pearl Mantra Kenja Kendo Yumi... you know what we re talking about!!!

Posted by Ski Rack Sports on Monday, July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Kennebec County Sheriff: Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Facebook post ‘right on point’ about police brutality

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Kennebec County Sheriff is agreeing with his counterpart in Piscataquis County over concerns about the blanket use of the words police brutality.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Agriculture

New study from UMaine finds that wild blueberry extracts could help in healing process

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Professor Dorothy Klimis-Zacas and her team have found that polyphenols seem to have an impact on cell migration and blood vessel formation.

Latest News

News

Authorities seeking information about missing Clifton woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
She has been missing since July 29

Coronavirus

Gov. Mills extends State of Civil Emergency for fifth time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State of Civil Emergency extended

News

Man injured at construction site on I-95 transferred to Boston hospital, according to family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He was hurt when he was pinned after several steel sheet pilings fell off a truck as they were being loaded.

News

Isaias knocks out power to thousands of Mainers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Tens of thousands of Mainers are left without power due to the tropical storm.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC: 1 new coronavirus-related death, 17 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.

News

Waterville’s mayor says he won’t seek reelection

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nick Isgro says he has no plans to run for reelection this November