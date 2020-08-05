Kayaks, boats in high demand since pandemic began
Since the pandemic began, there have been a number of items that have been flying off the shelves.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Since the pandemic began, equipment to help people socially distance outdoors has been hard to find.
Kayaks and boating gear are on the top of the list.
TV5 stopped by Ski Rack Sports in Bangor Wednesday.
They say there has been a high demand for kayaks, bikes, and other equipment.
Many manufacturers are now playing catch up.
Boat Shop Manager, Chris Hopper, says a lot of companies are back ordered until October.
While it is hit or miss right now, Hopper says they're doing their best to accommodate everyone who comes in.
“We’ve been very blessed and lucky, and had a lot of business,” said Hopper. “A lot of folks have cabin fever and they’re not able to take the vacations that they wanted so, they’re spending money elsewhere trying to take their mind off things with bikes and boats.
Ski Rack Sports does a have a wait list for kayaks and other gear.
