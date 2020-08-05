Advertisement

Isaias knocks out power to tens of thousands of Mainers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Tropical Storm Isaias is leaving thousands of Mainers in the dark as the storm races through our state Tuesday night.

Central Maine Power is reporting 91,003 outages as of 11:45 p.m.

The storm is wreaking havoc in Southern Maine.

A large number of those outages are in Cumberland, York, Kennebec, and Androscoggin counties.

Versant Power is reporting 1,301 customers without power as of 11:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine school district offers jobs to students to clean schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Regional School Unit 18 officials said they are willing to pay students $13.25 per hour for custodial work.

News

Maine CDC has been preparing for the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials with the department have been planning with healthcare providers, stakeholders, and more for months.

Forecast

Isaias Brings a Period of Wind and Showers to Maine Tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Tropical storm Isaias will race northeast up to the west of Maine this evening and by daybreak tomorrow will be located over Quebec, while at the same time it will be losing its tropical characteristics.

News

Local coalition develops campaign to curb minors’ access to vape and e-cigarette products

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A local coalition has developed a campaign to curb minors' access to vape and e-cigarette products.

Latest News

News

Bangor Parks and Recreation looking for input to develop master plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
There are questions including what services you use and what you’d like to see in the future.

News

Maine CDC works with MDI Hospital to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 positive tourists

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
MDI Hospital will starting using Maine CDC's Sara Alert system to enroll close contacts of out-of-state confirmed cases

News

Longtime Bangor diner holds two day indoor yard sale

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Day said they were happy to help some other restaurant owners with some good deals, but it’s still a sale they weren’t expecting.

News

UMaine center and Navatek getting $5 million Navy contract

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMaine ASSC and Navatek get Navy contract.

News

Maine CDC reports another outbreak among agricultural workers for local blueberry farm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Dr. Shah says workers who tested positive are being quarantined in Bangor under the supervision of the Maine Mobile Health Program.

Crime

Old Town police say man fled during foot pursuit, was in river for more than seven hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He was removed from the river by boat around 3:30 in the afternoon.