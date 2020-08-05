Isaias knocks out power to tens of thousands of Mainers
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAINE (WABI) - Tropical Storm Isaias is leaving thousands of Mainers in the dark as the storm races through our state Tuesday night.
Central Maine Power is reporting 91,003 outages as of 11:45 p.m.
The storm is wreaking havoc in Southern Maine.
A large number of those outages are in Cumberland, York, Kennebec, and Androscoggin counties.
Versant Power is reporting 1,301 customers without power as of 11:45 p.m.
