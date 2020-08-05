Gov. Mills extends State of Civil Emergency for fifth time

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Governor Mills has once again extended the state of Civil Emergency in Maine.

It’s for 30 days, through September 3rd.

This is the fifth time she’s extended it.

In a statement from her office, the Governor says the move is in line with nearly every other state in the nation.

New Hampshire renewed its state of emergency last Friday.

This renewed declaration allows the state to draw on Federal resources and funding to respond to COVID-19.

Under Maine law, State of Civil Emergency Proclamations may only be issued in thirty day increments.

Here is the full statement from the Office of the Governor:

“Governor Mills today extended the State of Civil Emergency for thirty days through September 3, 2020. The Governor’s decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation, which also have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association. The state of New Hampshire renewed its state of emergency last Friday.

“Maine people have taken the tough but necessary steps to protect the health and safety of us all, and it is their actions that are allowing our economy to reopen in a gradual and safe manner,” said Governor Mills. “But we cannot let our guard down. This deadly virus is still with us, and while I am proud of the progress Maine has made, we are not immune from the surges we have seen in other states. We must all stay vigilant and stay safe.”

A State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to continue to draw down critical Federal resources and to deploy all available resources to respond to COVID-19. This is Governor Mills’ fifth extension of the State of Civil Emergency. Under Maine law, State of Civil Emergency Proclamations may only be issued in thirty day increments.

As of August 3rd, adjusted for population, Maine ranks 3rd lowest in the nation in terms of positive cases; 8th lowest in the nation in terms of deaths; 4th lowest in terms of patients ever-hospitalized out of the 36 states reporting; and 5th highest in the percentage of people who have recovered out of the 42 states reporting.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.