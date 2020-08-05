Advertisement

Flight instructor makes emergency landing in Aroostook County with student on board

Police say the pilot called to report that he had made the landing after the engine failed.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP 17, RANGE 3, Maine (WABI) - A small plane made an emergency landing in Northern Maine Wednesday while the pilot was teaching another person how to fly. No one was seriously hurt.

It happened around 1p.m. on the Sullivan Road in Township 17, Range 3, which is an unorganized territory west of Van Buren.

Police say the pilot, 26-year-old Cody Anderson of Levant, called to report that he had made the landing.

They say Anderson was giving flight lessons to 35-year-old Leigh Smith of Presque Isle when the engine failed, forcing the men to find a place to put the plane down.

The plane was damaged, and authorities say the two men had non life threatening injuries.

Federal officials are investigating.

