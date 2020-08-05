Belmont man killed in car crash in Waldo County

MORRILL, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Waldo County.

The crash caused part of the road in Morrill to be shut down for eight hours.

Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Day of Belmont died at the scene.

Authorities say Day was driving near the Higgins Hill Road just before 8:00 a.m.

His car crossed the center line and collided with a loaded dump truck.

A driver from Wilton was operating the truck, which is owned by a company in Wayne.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

