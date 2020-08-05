Advertisement

Belmont man killed in car crash in Waldo County

A portion of Route 3 from Higgins Hill Rd to Belmont Corner was shut down for eight hours.
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRILL, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Waldo County.

The crash caused part of the road in Morrill to be shut down for eight hours.

Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Day of Belmont died at the scene.

Authorities say Day was driving near the Higgins Hill Road just before 8:00 a.m.

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(WABI)

His car crossed the center line and collided with a loaded dump truck.

A driver from Wilton was operating the truck, which is owned by a company in Wayne.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigating fatal crash on Route 3 in Belfast

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 3 in Belfast.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Blueberry harvester says hundreds of dollars of berries being stolen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Blueberries stolen

News

Flight instructor makes emergency landing in Aroostook County with student on board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say the pilot called to report that he had made the landing because the engine failed.

Latest News

News

Maine’s highest court is considering the future of a citizens’ campaign to block a much-debated hydropower project.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The state supreme court heard arguments Wednesday centered on the New England Clean Energy Connect, proposed by Central Maine Power.

Coronavirus

Nurses call on lawmakers to pass HEROES act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Nurses demand legislation

News

Point Lookout auction sells thousands of items from former conference center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The pavilion the auction was being held in was sold, even the chairs the bidders were sitting in.

News

Point Lookout auction sells thousands of items from former conference center

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pavilion the auction was being held in was sold, even the chairs the bidders were sitting in.

News

Trump’s nursing home initiative brings 3 testing machines to Maine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three nursing homes in Southern Maine will be among the first in the nation to receive a fast COVID-19 testing machine.

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.