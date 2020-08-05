Belmont man killed in car crash in Waldo County
A portion of Route 3 from Higgins Hill Rd to Belmont Corner was shut down for eight hours.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MORRILL, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Waldo County.
The crash caused part of the road in Morrill to be shut down for eight hours.
Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Day of Belmont died at the scene.
Authorities say Day was driving near the Higgins Hill Road just before 8:00 a.m.
His car crossed the center line and collided with a loaded dump truck.
A driver from Wilton was operating the truck, which is owned by a company in Wayne.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
