Beals Jewelry to close after 95 years

Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) - In 1926, the St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series for the first time beating the Yankees after Babe Ruth was thrown out trying to steal second to end game seven.

That same year, maybe more famously (at least in Ellsworth), Lloyd Beal’s grandfather opened Beals Jewelry- a store Lloyd would eventually own. Now, ninety five years later, he and his wife Karen have decided to close.

“You know, I don’t think there’s ever any one reason,” Karen Beal said. “I think there’s a lot of reasons. One of them is that he has been here for forty-six years, and I’ve been here for forty. A health scare recently kinda makes you take a look at what’s going on. Of course, the virus makes you take a look at whats going on.”

Beals is also uninterested in selling online, a direction nearly every retail business has to go in 2020.

“We are ‘face-to-face with our customers’ people. We’re old school. We’re old school.”

Beals made an official announcement on Sunday about their closing, but they haven’t decided exactly when their last day will be. They’re finding that after ninety-five years, closing an iconic downtown business is not that simple.

“It’s hard. We have been so fortunate with our customers over the years, and they mean a lot to us.”

The ’26 World Series is still the only World Series to end on a failed stolen-base attempt, but life went on for Babe and the Yankees as they entered the off-season. Beals has never had an offseason in almost a hundred years of retail, and they say they’re going to spend it with their three Saint Bernards. There’s still plenty to look forward to.

“I’m gonna get a clean house,” Beal said with a laugh. “We are home bodies, and that’s what we enjoy. We enjoy being home.”

