Authorities seeking information about missing Clifton woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities in Penobscot County are looking for information about a woman who has been missing for a week.

They say 21 year old Torrey Santos of Clifton has not been in contact with her friends or family.

Police are concerned for her well being.

If you have any information or have seen Santos, you’re asked to call 947-4585.

**ATL - Welfare Check** The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public. TORREY SANTOS has... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

