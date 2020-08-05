Authorities seeking information about missing Clifton woman
If you have any information or have seen Santos, you’re asked to call 947-4585.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
Authorities in Penobscot County are looking for information about a woman who has been missing for a week.
They say 21 year old Torrey Santos of Clifton has not been in contact with her friends or family.
Police are concerned for her well being.
If you have any information or have seen Santos, you’re asked to call 947-4585.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.