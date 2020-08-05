Advertisement

Authorities seeking information about missing Clifton woman

If you have any information or have seen Santos, you’re asked to call 947-4585.
Missing since July 29
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities in Penobscot County are looking for information about a woman who has been missing for a week.

They say 21 year old Torrey Santos of Clifton has not been in contact with her friends or family.

Police are concerned for her well being.

If you have any information or have seen Santos, you’re asked to call 947-4585.

**ATL - Welfare Check** The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public. TORREY SANTOS has...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

