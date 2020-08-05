Advertisement

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.
JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.(AP Graphics)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The raw, frozen beef was imported on July 13 and processed into ground beef products by another company.

So far, there are no reports of illness.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered through routine surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import re-inspection.

The recall includes 80 lb. boxes containing eight 10 lb. chubs of Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef with use by/freeze by dates of August 9 or 10, 2020; pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for further distribution to retail stores.

Anyone who has bought these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blueberry harvester says hundreds of dollars of berries being stolen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Blueberries stolen

News

Flight instructor makes emergency landing in Aroostook County with student on board

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say the pilot called to report that he had made the landing because the engine failed.

News

Maine’s highest court is considering the future of a citizens’ campaign to block a much-debated hydropower project.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The state supreme court heard arguments Wednesday centered on the New England Clean Energy Connect, proposed by Central Maine Power.

Coronavirus

Nurses call on lawmakers to pass HEROES act

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Nurses demand legislation

Latest News

News

Point Lookout auction sells thousands of items from former conference center

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The pavilion the auction was being held in was sold, even the chairs the bidders were sitting in.

News

Point Lookout auction sells thousands of items from former conference center

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The pavilion the auction was being held in was sold, even the chairs the bidders were sitting in.

News

Trump’s nursing home initiative brings 3 testing machines to Maine

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Three nursing homes in Southern Maine will be among the first in the nation to receive a fast COVID-19 testing machine.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House (2)

Updated: 39 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

National

Bank of America glitch; accounts show $0 balance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The bank said it’s trying to address the problem as quickly as possible.