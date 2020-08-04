USDA invests $2.4 million in Milo Water District

MILO, Maine (WABI) - The Milo Water District is one of two in the state and dozens across the country selected to receive an investment from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Between a Waste and Water Direct Loan of $1.2 million and a Water and Waste Grant of $1.2 million, the town is getting a total of $2.4 million from the USDA. According to a press release from the USDA, “[t]his Rural Development investment will be used to upgrade the 2nd Street Pump State, the Ida Moore Pump Station and Infiltration & Inflow reduction in the collection system. The project also includes some minor upgrades at the wastewater treatment facility. The primary purpose of the project is to address the applicable health or sanitary standard.”

It’s part of a $462 million effort from the USDA to modernize drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across rural America. The USDA is funding 161 projects in 44 states through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. According to the USDA, the investments will benefit 467,000 residents.

The Bridgton Water District in Cumberland County is also getting a $2.4 million investment.

