UPDATE: Police working to assist man in river in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities from multiple agencies remain in the Old Town area at this hour as they work to help a man who is said to be in crisis.

Earlier this morning, University of Maine police issued a warning on social media asking residents to lock their doors as the man was likely armed with a knife.

The man made it from the area of the UMaine bike path to the river where helicopters and boats have been trying to access the area where he is.

At last report, the man was on a rock in the Penobscot River.

