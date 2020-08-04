Advertisement

UPDATE: Police working to assist man in river in Old Town

The man is said to be in crisis.
File
File(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities from multiple agencies remain in the Old Town area at this hour as they work to help a man who is said to be in crisis.

Earlier this morning, University of Maine police issued a warning on social media asking residents to lock their doors as the man was likely armed with a knife.

The man made it from the area of the UMaine bike path to the river where helicopters and boats have been trying to access the area where he is.

At last report, the man was on a rock in the Penobscot River.

Earlier this morning, University of Maine police issued a warning on social media asking residents to lock their doors as the man was likely armed with a knife.

The man made it from the area of the UMaine bike path to the river where helicopters and boats have been trying to access the area where he is.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cloudy With a Shower Possible Today, Rain & Wind Move in Tonight

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Cloudy With a Shower Possible Today, Rain & Wind Move in Tonight

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in the state. After some revisions of yesterday's numbers, the total cases in Maine now stand at 3,975.

News

USDA invests $2.4 million in Milo Water District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Rural Development investment will be use for various projects and upgrades.

News

NOAA awards nearly $200,000 in Prescott Grants to Maine institutions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
College of the Atlantic and Marine Mammals of Maine will receive nearly $100,000 each.

Latest News

News

Cloudy Skies Today, Rain & Wind Pushes in Tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cloudy Skies Today, Rain & Wind Pushes in Tonight

News

ACLU calls on Portland decriminalize camping when shelter is unavailable

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Councilors are hoping to come up with a short term plan before the storm hits Tuesday into Wednesday.

News

THE MAINE ACLU AT PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Updated: 5 hours ago
COUNCILORS DISCUSSED WHAT TO DO WITH THE HOMELESS RIGHTS DEMONSTRATION GOING ON AT CITY HALL

News

King calls on Senate to pass stimulus funding

Updated: 6 hours ago
The senator estimates the proposed $500 billion in aid for states would send Maine $2 billion.

News

Secretary of State announces corrected tabulation for races decided by ranked-choice voting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials say they discovered that a staff member had picked the wrong file when uploading ballot images, and in one town- a memory card had an error on it.

News

Free educational resources to help with working with the public

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
For those who work directly with the public, especially in the hospitality industry, there are some free new educational resources out there.