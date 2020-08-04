Advertisement

Town of Anson gets nearly $200,000 back to recoup what former town clerk owes

Sheriff sale auctioned off six of Claudia Viles' properties.
Town of Anson holds Sheriff Sale
Town of Anson holds Sheriff Sale
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANSON, Maine (WABI) - Six properties owned by former town clerk Claudia Viles went up for auction Tuesday in an attempt to recoup some of what she owes.

Viles was convicted in 2016 of embezzling more than half a million dollars from town excise tax payments.

“The taxpayers are trying to get their restitution order paid up through the sheriff sale and this will be the first step at this point,” said Town of Anson Administrative Assistant Tammy Murray.

The Sheriff Sale comes after a three year legal battle over how much was owed and whether the property could be legally converted to pay the restitution.

The properties included four in Anson, two lots in Embden, and a parcel on Kennebec River Road. The town retained $190,000 for the properties. They did not spend taxpayers money to bid because they credit bid on the restitution order as they are the judgment creditor on the restitution order against Viles. The Town will sell those properties retained at a later date.

“The town basically asked the sheriff to auction off pieces of property that is owned by a former employee here. Basically in the books there’s a long time law of the sheriffs being responsible of all the counties providing these sales,” said Somerset County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell.

While many members of the community were just here to see what would happen, others were more serious about the sale.

“I was just here to get some cheap property and that’s exactly what I did,” said New Portland resident Kim Roy.

Officials say the town was divided on whether or not the auction should have taken place, but it was still an opportunity to get closure for the community.

