Secretary of State announces corrected tabulation for races decided by ranked-choice voting

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Secretary of State’s Office had to re-tabulate ranked-choice results for the Republican primary in Second Congressional District , House District 90, House District 47 and Senate District 11 Monday afternoon.

Officials say they discovered that a staff member had picked the wrong file when uploading ballot images, and in one town- a memory card had an error on it.

”Somebody’s gonna look at the numbers and see the difference and I’ve always believed that transparency is your friend . Voter confidence is The most important product that people have to believe in the process and I don’t think that they can if they don’t know what we’re working on. so that was entirely point of doing this,” said Matt Dunlap.

The re-tabulation did not change the final results- just the percentages.

