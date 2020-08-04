Residents of Old Town asked to stay indoors

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are asking people in Old Town to stay inside their homes as police search for a person.

The University of Maine sent out the following emergency alert: “Old Town police attempting to locate Black male, 6′2″, 220, wearing shorts, no shirt, tattoo on chest, suicidal, possibly armed with a knife. Last seen by Old Town elementary school near bike path. If seen, contact UMPD, 581.4040.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

