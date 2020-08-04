Advertisement

Residents of Old Town asked to stay indoors

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are asking people in Old Town to stay inside their homes as police search for a person.

The University of Maine sent out the following emergency alert: “Old Town police attempting to locate Black male, 6′2″, 220, wearing shorts, no shirt, tattoo on chest, suicidal, possibly armed with a knife. Last seen by Old Town elementary school near bike path. If seen, contact UMPD, 581.4040.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

