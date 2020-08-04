Old Town police say man fled during foot pursuit, was in river for more than seven hours

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

More than twelve hours after police tried to track down a man in Old Town accused of assaulting a person, the man was removed from the Penobscot River where he spent most of the day.

During that time, authorities were trying to figure out how to safely get to him.

Old Town’s police chief tells us the man was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident.

They say he was probably experiencing a mental health crisis, too.

Early this morning, University of Maine Police issued a warning on social media asking residents to lock their doors since the man was likely armed with a knife.

We’re told he made it to from the area of the UMaine bike path to the middle of the river.

That’s when helicopters and boats were called in to help police.

“The Maine Warden Service helped us out in a big way today with their boat, was able to get us up through the rapids as to where he was located on part of the old mill dam that was taken out of service back a few years ago, so that’s what he had climbed up on. There’s a lot of whitewater and fast moving water right through there, so with their assistance, we were able to get up to him, and again it was a peaceful resolution,” Police Chief Scott Wilcox said Tuesday afternoon.

He was removed from the river by boat around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Police say he was taken to the hospital evaluation.

They have not released his name.

We’re told charges are pending.

