NOAA awards nearly $200,000 in Prescott Grants to Maine institutions

The grants were awarded to College of the Atlantic and Marine Mammals of Maine
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seal
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seal
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded nearly $200,000 in grants to a pair of Maine institutions.

The Prescott Grant Program provides funding for the recovery and treatment of stranded marine mammals, and other costs related to research and operations. The $199,704 coming to Maine will support College of the Atlantic and Marine Mammals of Maine in their efforts along the coast.

COA has been awarded $99,981. It will be used for operation support for the Marine Mammal Stranding Response Program for the Mid-coast/Downeast region. Marine Mammals of Maine has been awarded $99,723 for the program “Enhancing Coastal Ocean Health and Public Awareness through Marine Mammal Stranding Response, Data Collection, and Triage/Rehab Operations in Mid-coast and Southern Maine.”

In a statement announcing the grants, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said: “The news of a beached whale, seal, or sea lion in Maine is always heartbreaking. These marine mammals are integral to the seas that they live in and they’re an important part of the Gulf of Maine. I’m always inspired by the volunteers and professionals who work to recover and rehabilitate stranded marine mammals. NOAA’s Prescott Grant Program has helped train professionals in conservation and recovery efforts, which are key to ensuring that Maine’s diverse marine population can thrive. These two grants will help our local institutions and their staffers working to protect marine mammals in Maine, and I’m glad they’ll be able to work more effectively as a result of this funding.”

