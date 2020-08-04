Advertisement

Mainly Cloudy With a Shower Possible Today, Rain & Wind Moves in Tonight

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will be cloudy for much of the day today as all eyes are on Isaias. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Right now, the storm is pushing into the Mid-Atlantic and will continue to track north. The latest projected path from the National Hurricane Center has the center of this storm moving to our west. This storm will weaken to a low-end tropical storm by the time it reaches our area. Rainfall wise, it will not give us much. Instead of a steady, heavy rain, it will likely fall as bands of rain and thunderstorms move through. The timing of this will be tonight into early tomorrow morning. Most areas will see less than an inch of rain. The higher totals will be found in Western Maine where 1 to 2.5″ of rain is likely. There will still be some strong wind gusts. Winds overnight into tomorrow morning may gust to 35 - 50 mph with an occasional higher wind gust. Some power outages are possible with this system, but widespread issues should not be a problem.

Most of the rain moves out of the state tomorrow morning from south to north as this storm races up to the north. The sunshine will likely return for the afternoon. Highs will run in the 70s. High pressure builds in to our southwest on Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies expected with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Today: Mainly cloudy skies with a shower or downpour possible as we head into the afternoon. Steadier rain and gusty winds move in tonight. Highs will top out in the 70s. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Periods of rain and windy. Winds S/SW at 20-30 mph, gusts to 35-50 mph. Lows will fall back to the mid 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday: Periods of rain during the morning, the sun returns for the afternoon. Winds could occasionally gust to 35-45 mph. Highs will run in the 70s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

