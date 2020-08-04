Maine CDC works with MDI Hospital to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 positive tourists

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -

MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor says it's receiving phone calls from out-of-state tourists who tested for the coronavirus before they came to Maine, then found out they were positive after they arrived.

Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah says a total of five to seven people in the last week and a half have made that call.

Now the CDC is teaming up with the hospital to keep track of those tourists.

Under the governor’s executive order, out-of-state visitors, with some exceptions, have to either quarantine for 14 days when they visit or receive a negative test result within 72 hours before they arrive.

Processing delays at labs across the country are causing issues for travelers, many of them arriving in the state ahead of their results.

Dr. Shah says he had a meeting with hospital president Arthur Blank today to discuss a solution.

He says as part of a new pilot program, a team of volunteers from the hospital will now electronically report these cases on the state’s monitoring and reporting system called SARA Alert.

”What we’ve undertaken is a system under which individuals who have been confirmed to have the virus or individuals who have been closely exposed to those individuals are provided a safe, supportive place where they can finish out their quarantine process. That’s at a location in Bangor. For a number of reasons, privacy among them, we are not disclosing where,” says Dr. Shah.

Officials with the Maine CDC say at least 50 newly arrived agricultural workers associated with the three outbreaks have been receiving housing and other support.

Officials say these services are funded by a combination of CARES Act money and FEMA reimbursement funding.

After several months without a positive COVID-19 test result, Mount Desert Island Hospital has resulted three new cases... Posted by MDI Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020

