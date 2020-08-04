Advertisement

Maine CDC works with MDI Hospital to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 positive tourists

MDI Hospital will starting using Maine CDC's Sara Alert system to enroll close contacts of out-of-state confirmed cases
Shah says as part of a new pilot program, a team of volunteers from the hospital will now electronically report these cases on the state's monitoring and reporting system called SARA Alert.
Shah says as part of a new pilot program, a team of volunteers from the hospital will now electronically report these cases on the state's monitoring and reporting system called SARA Alert.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -

MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor says it's receiving phone calls from out-of-state tourists who tested for the coronavirus before they came to Maine, then found out they were positive after they arrived.

Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah says a total of five to seven people in the last week and a half have made that call.

Now the CDC is teaming up with the hospital to keep track of those tourists.

Under the governor’s executive order, out-of-state visitors, with some exceptions, have to either quarantine for 14 days when they visit or receive a negative test result within 72 hours before they arrive.

Processing delays at labs across the country are causing issues for travelers, many of them arriving in the state ahead of their results.

Dr. Shah says he had a meeting with hospital president Arthur Blank today to discuss a solution.

He says as part of a new pilot program, a team of volunteers from the hospital will now electronically report these cases on the state’s monitoring and reporting system called SARA Alert.

”What we’ve undertaken is a system under which individuals who have been confirmed to have the virus or individuals who have been closely exposed to those individuals are provided a safe, supportive place where they can finish out their quarantine process. That’s at a location in Bangor. For a number of reasons, privacy among them, we are not disclosing where,” says Dr. Shah.

Officials with the Maine CDC say at least 50 newly arrived agricultural workers associated with the three outbreaks have been receiving housing and other support.

Officials say these services are funded by a combination of CARES Act money and FEMA reimbursement funding.

After several months without a positive COVID-19 test result, Mount Desert Island Hospital has resulted three new cases...

Posted by MDI Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local coalition develops campaign to curb minors’ access to vape and e-cigarette products

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A local coalition has developed a campaign to curb minors' access to vape and e-cigarette products.

News

Bangor Parks and Recreation looking for input to develop master plan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
There are questions including what services you use and what you’d like to see in the future.

News

Longtime Bangor diner holds two day indoor yard sale

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Day said they were happy to help some other restaurant owners with some good deals, but it’s still a sale they weren’t expecting.

News

UMaine center and Navatek getting $5 million Navy contract

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMaine ASSC and Navatek get Navy contract.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC reports another outbreak among agricultural workers for local blueberry farm

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Dr. Shah says workers who tested positive are being quarantined in Bangor under the supervision of the Maine Mobile Health Program.

Forecast

Isaias Brings a Period of Wind and Showers to Maine Tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Tropical storm Isaias will race northeast up to the west of Maine this evening and by daybreak tomorrow will be located over Quebec, while at the same time it will be losing its tropical characteristics.

News

Maine catholic schools going back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
All Maine catholic schools are returning full time.

News

Acadia National Park to test out new vehicle reservation system in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
From October 1st through the 18th, reservations will be required for vehicles to enter the Sand Beach entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

News

UPDATE: Police dealing with man who was in river in Old Town

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man is said to be in crisis.

News

Maine Catholic school returning full time

Updated: 4 hours ago
All Saints in Bangor going back to full time learning. As will all Maine Catholic schools.