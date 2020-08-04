Advertisement

Maine CDC reports another outbreak among agricultural workers for local blueberry farm

Wyman's in Milbridge is the latest to report cases of COVID-19 among seasonal workers
Dr. Shah says workers who tested positive are being quarantined in Bangor under the supervision of the Maine Mobile Health Program.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC says more blueberry workers in Maine have tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak is now reported at Wyman’s in Milbridge.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says four employees there have tested positive.

Three of those cases are reported in Tuesday‘s case count for Washington County.

This comes after outbreaks at two businesses in Hancock County.

Ten individuals at Hancock Foods and nine employees at Merrill Blueberry Farms have tested positive.

Hancock County Emergency Management confirmed many of the cases are among migrant workers coming from out of state and country.

Dr. Shah says workers who tested positive are being quarantined in Bangor under the supervision of the Maine Mobile Health Program.

The non-profit health care agency serves seasonal farm workers.

”What we’ve undertaken is a system under which individuals who have been confirmed to have the virus or individuals who have been closely exposed to those individuals are provided a safe, supportive place where they can finish out their quarantine process. That’s at a location in Bangor. For a number of reasons, privacy among them, we are not disclosing where,” says Dr. Shah.

Officials with the Maine CDC say at least 50 newly arrived agricultural workers associated with the three outbreaks have been receiving housing and other support.

They say these services are funded by a combination of CARES Act money and FEMA reimbursement funding.

