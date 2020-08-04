Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in the state

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting 11 new cases.
After some revisions of Monday’s numbers, the total cases in Maine now stand at 3,975.

The state also determined the death of a Cumberland County resident originally classified as coronavirus-related does not meet that criteria. That drops the number of total deaths to 123.

428 cases are active.

28 more people have recovered from the virus.

Three of the new cases are in Washington County. The total there is now 12. Six of the cases are active.

The head of the Maine CDC will provide an update Tuesday. The briefing begins at 2 p.m. You can watch it on TV5 or on our website.

