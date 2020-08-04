Longtime Bangor diner holds two day indoor yard sale

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s the end of an era in Bangor as the owners of a popular diner say one last goodbye.

There was an indoor yard sale at the now-closed Nicky’s Cruisin Diner on Tuesday.

Owner Karen Day said there were some tears shed.

It was an unusual sight to see the memorabilia down from the walls.

That will all be sold at an auction next month.

On Tuesday, supplies, dishes, mugs, and more were up for grabs.

Day said they were happy to help some other restaurant owners with some good deals, but it’s still a sale they weren’t expecting.

”Yeah, it’s surreal. If anyone had told us what we’d be doing for the month of July back in March, I would have said ‘you’re crazy.’ You just have to change your mind and go forward and try to look at the positive,” Karen Day said.

The yard sale is going on again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The auction is at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on September 5th.

The time has yet to be determined.

The Days’ say now they’ll be focusing on their next chapter.

