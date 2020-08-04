Local coalition develops campaign to curb minors’ access to vape and e-cigarette products

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

A local coalition has developed a campaign to curb minors’ access to vape and e-cigarette products.

Kennebec and Somerset County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney is spearheading the campaign that will run through September 15th.

The campaign is timed to coincide with kids returning to school, however that may look.

Maloney is speaking out about the dangers and misconceptions about these products.

With assistance from Healthy Communities of the Capital Area -- they are providing facts and materials to teens about vaping.

She says teens she spoke with say they thought they were only inhaling water through these products.

”They are vaping dangerous chemicals. They are vaping marijuana. They are vaping nicotine. Vaping is extremely dangerous and it is something that they don’t want to be addicted to for the rest of their life. It can cause health problems. It can cause death and it certainly would take a big chunk out of their wallet,” says Maloney.

Access to these products is another issue she's taken on.

Maine law prohibits furnishing tobacco products to minors, meaning anyone under the age of 21.

It's a class D crime that's punishable by up to two thousand dollars in fines and even jail time.

