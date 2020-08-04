Advertisement

King calls on Senate to pass stimulus funding

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WMTW) - Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) is calling on his colleagues in the U.S. Senate to pass a new coronavirus aid package similar to the one passed by the House of Representatives 10 weeks ago.

King says his top priorities include restoring the federal $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits, which expired July 30, and provide help to Maine schools.

"The President is pushing schools to open. It's not going to be cheap to reopen a school under these circumstances. The staff and the teachers are going to need PPE. (Personal Protective Equipment). There's going to have to be extra school bus transportation." King said.

The senator estimates the proposed $500 billion in aid for states would send Maine $2 billion. The state’s projected revenue shortfall is now more than $1 billion over the next two years.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cloudy Skies Today, Rain & Wind Pushes in Tonight

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cloudy Skies Today, Rain & Wind Pushes in Tonight

News

ACLU calls on Portland decriminalize camping when shelter is unavailable

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Councilors are hoping to come up with a short term plan before the storm hits Tuesday into Wednesday.

News

THE MAINE ACLU AT PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCILORS DISCUSSED WHAT TO DO WITH THE HOMELESS RIGHTS DEMONSTRATION GOING ON AT CITY HALL

News

Residents of Old Town asked to stay indoors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are searching for a person last seen near the Old Town elementary school.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State announces corrected tabulation for races decided by ranked-choice voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials say they discovered that a staff member had picked the wrong file when uploading ballot images, and in one town- a memory card had an error on it.

News

Free educational resources to help with working with the public

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
For those who work directly with the public, especially in the hospitality industry, there are some free new educational resources out there.

News

CMP officials prepare for tropical storm

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
CMP officials say they're watching the storm and are preparing for it.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

UMaine recieves patent for process to create formaldehyde-free particle board.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The process uses a gel like substance made of very small cellulose fibers combined with chips of wood.

News

Information technology professor offers cybersecurity advice

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Appunn recommends passwords that string together short words with no meaning, separated by symbols.