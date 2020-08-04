Isaias Brings a Period of Wind and Showers to Maine Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Tropical storm Isaias will race northeast up to the west of Maine this evening and by daybreak tomorrow will be located over Quebec, while at the same time it will be losing its tropical characteristics. With the storm moving up to our west the heaviest rain associated with Isaias will move up to the west of Maine and it this time it appears flash flooding across Maine is unlikely. The bulk of the rain in Maine will fall across the western Maine mountains, where maybe as much as 1.25″ could fall. The rest of Maine east of the mountains will likely see 1″ or less of rain, with the bulk of the rain falling between 7PM this evening and 4AM tomorrow morning, with partial clearing already working north through the state around daybreak tomorrow.

Isaias will produce a gusty south to southeast breeze later this evening through early tomorrow morning, which may cause some problems with power outages later this evening into the early morning tomorrow, as the wind gusts over 45 mph especially along the coast and over the higher elevations. As the storm races north up to our west there is a slight chance that one or two of the heavier showers or thundershowers across Maine might produce a brief and weak tornado. Along the coast the strong and gusty wind will also cause for rough seas and possible rip currents. Stay tuned to the WABI-TV5 FIRST ALERT FORECAST CENTER for updates as needed.

As the storm continues to lift off to our north a westerly breeze will bring a drier air-mass into our region beginning tomorrow. High pressure approaching from the west will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant rest of the workweek, with sunshine, mild temps and lower humidity levels. As high pressure settles to our southeast later in the weekend a southwest breeze will develop across Maine and that will allow the humidity levels to begin to creep back up on Sunday and the beginning of the workweek.

Tonight: A period of rain and scattered thunderstorms, a southeast wind between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph for a few to several hours and low temps in the 60s.

Wednesday: Breezy and partly to mostly sunny, with a southwest between 10 and 20 mph, with a few higher gusts likely and high temps in the 80s.

Thursday: Bright and mild, lower humidity, with a west breeze between 10 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Bright and warm, with highs mainly in the 80s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and becoming more humid, with high temps in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.