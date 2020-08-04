Advertisement

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”(Disney Enterprises, Inc. via AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.

But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”

The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters. Originally set for a late March release, the blockbuster has been delayed four times since.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company’s earnings call. “We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

News

Local coalition develops campaign to curb minors’ access to vape and e-cigarette products

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A local coalition has developed a campaign to curb minors' access to vape and e-cigarette products.

News

Bangor Parks and Recreation looking for input to develop master plan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
There are questions including what services you use and what you’d like to see in the future.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC works with MDI Hospital to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 positive tourists

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
MDI Hospital will starting using Maine CDC's Sara Alert system to enroll close contacts of out-of-state confirmed cases

News

Longtime Bangor diner holds two day indoor yard sale

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Day said they were happy to help some other restaurant owners with some good deals, but it’s still a sale they weren’t expecting.

News

UMaine center and Navatek getting $5 million Navy contract

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMaine ASSC and Navatek get Navy contract.

News

Maine CDC reports another outbreak among agricultural workers for local blueberry farm

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Dr. Shah says workers who tested positive are being quarantined in Bangor under the supervision of the Maine Mobile Health Program.

National

U.S. Marines locate sunken vehicle with human remains on board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The vehicle sunk off a southern California coast July 30.