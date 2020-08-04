Advertisement

Brewer schools opt for hybrid model

Students will go two days a week to start year.
(Source: MGN Image)
(KWQC)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Brewer schools will start in the fall with a hybrid learning model. School officials deciding Monday night that students will go two days a week.

Half on Monday and Thursday, half Tuesday and Friday. The school will be thoroughly cleaned everyday.

Wednesday will serve as a flex day for staff and even more cleaning.

“We see this is kind of an on ramp to the year,” said Superintendent Gregg Palmer. “We want to make sure we can set up proper procedures and protocol. Get everything established and hopefully, knock on wood, things go well. There aren’t cases, or if there are there are very few. If things go well for long enough we could hopefully make that more robust.”

The superintendent says that they will be flexible with what parents needs are for their kids in school days, but will likely divide them alphabetically.

They will have brought on additional help for cleaning.

It’s expected that some staff members and students will be remote full time.

