Advertisement

Bangor Parks and Recreation looking for input to develop master plan

Bangor Parks and Recreation wants your feedback.
Bangor Parks and Recreation wants your feedback.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you use any Bangor Parks and Recreation services?

Like their pools, trails, and parks?

If so, they're looking for your feedback.

They want you to fill out a survey.

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community’s input about our current parks and recreation...

Posted by Bangor Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

There are questions including what services you use and what you’d like to see in the future.

This all part of their master plan.

Director of Parks & Recreation, Tracy Willette, said, “This is going to give us a nice blueprint when we are all said and done of perhaps a direction and a focus we can have in the next 5 to 10 years. Are we meeting the needs? Are there some things we can improve upon?”

Click here for the survey.

It ends on September 1st.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local coalition develops campaign to curb minors’ access to vape and e-cigarette products

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A local coalition has developed a campaign to curb minors' access to vape and e-cigarette products.

News

Maine CDC works with MDI Hospital to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 positive tourists

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
MDI Hospital will starting using Maine CDC's Sara Alert system to enroll close contacts of out-of-state confirmed cases

News

Longtime Bangor diner holds two day indoor yard sale

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Day said they were happy to help some other restaurant owners with some good deals, but it’s still a sale they weren’t expecting.

News

UMaine center and Navatek getting $5 million Navy contract

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMaine ASSC and Navatek get Navy contract.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC reports another outbreak among agricultural workers for local blueberry farm

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Dr. Shah says workers who tested positive are being quarantined in Bangor under the supervision of the Maine Mobile Health Program.

Forecast

Isaias Brings a Period of Wind and Showers to Maine Tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Tropical storm Isaias will race northeast up to the west of Maine this evening and by daybreak tomorrow will be located over Quebec, while at the same time it will be losing its tropical characteristics.

News

Maine catholic schools going back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
All Maine catholic schools are returning full time.

News

Acadia National Park to test out new vehicle reservation system in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
From October 1st through the 18th, reservations will be required for vehicles to enter the Sand Beach entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

News

UPDATE: Police dealing with man who was in river in Old Town

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man is said to be in crisis.

News

Maine Catholic school returning full time

Updated: 4 hours ago
All Saints in Bangor going back to full time learning. As will all Maine Catholic schools.