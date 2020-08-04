Bangor Parks and Recreation looking for input to develop master plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you use any Bangor Parks and Recreation services?

Like their pools, trails, and parks?

If so, they're looking for your feedback.

They want you to fill out a survey.

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community’s input about our current parks and recreation... Posted by Bangor Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

There are questions including what services you use and what you’d like to see in the future.

This all part of their master plan.

Director of Parks & Recreation, Tracy Willette, said, “This is going to give us a nice blueprint when we are all said and done of perhaps a direction and a focus we can have in the next 5 to 10 years. Are we meeting the needs? Are there some things we can improve upon?”

Click here for the survey.

It ends on September 1st.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.