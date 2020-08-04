Bangor Parks and Recreation looking for input to develop master plan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you use any Bangor Parks and Recreation services?
Like their pools, trails, and parks?
If so, they're looking for your feedback.
They want you to fill out a survey.
There are questions including what services you use and what you’d like to see in the future.
This all part of their master plan.
Director of Parks & Recreation, Tracy Willette, said, “This is going to give us a nice blueprint when we are all said and done of perhaps a direction and a focus we can have in the next 5 to 10 years. Are we meeting the needs? Are there some things we can improve upon?”
Click here for the survey.
It ends on September 1st.
