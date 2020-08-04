Baileyville woman arrested, police say they seized more than $74,000 worth of drugs

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

$70,000.

That’s what police say the street value would be of the heroin/fentanyl mix seized during the arrest of a Baileyville woman Monday.

27-year-old Kayla Thistlewood is charged with aggravated trafficking.

Drug agents and local police stopped Thistlewood’s vehicle on Main Street.

They say they had been monitoring her as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the area.

Authorities say her two children, ages 1 and 4, were with her and are being cared for by a family member.

Police say they also found about $4,000 worth of a cocaine base and nearly $8,000 in cash in the car.

Thistlewood is being held on $10,000 bail.

