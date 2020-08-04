Auction of Point Lookout property and items to be held in Northport on Wednesday

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Interested in owning a piece of a former conference venue and retreat in Northport?

Tomorrow is auction day!

Point Lookout was built as a retreat for MBNA, the credit card company that once called the Midcoast home.

The new owners plan to convert one of the buildings on the property to a private residence.

They’re selling off nearly everything else included an enormous climbing wall and a bowling alley.

Other items on the auction block include commercial kitchen equipment, audio video systems, office equipment, and antiques.

Due to the current state regulations about gatherings, only 100 people will be allowed in the outdoor pavilion where bidding will take place.

Seating will be spaced out and masks will be required.

To reduce the size of the crowd, there is a schedule for the day so bidders can plan to be there only for the items they are interested in.

Absenteee and phone bidding are also available, you can find more information at PointLookoutauction.com.

