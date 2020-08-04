Advertisement

Auction of Point Lookout property and items to be held in Northport on Wednesday

Seating will be spaced out and masks will be required.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Interested in owning a piece of a former conference venue and retreat in Northport?

Tomorrow is auction day!

Point Lookout was built as a retreat for MBNA, the credit card company that once called the Midcoast home.

The new owners plan to convert one of the buildings on the property to a private residence.

They’re selling off nearly everything else included an enormous climbing wall and a bowling alley.

Other items on the auction block include commercial kitchen equipment, audio video systems, office equipment, and antiques.

Due to the current state regulations about gatherings, only 100 people will be allowed in the outdoor pavilion where bidding will take place.

Seating will be spaced out and masks will be required.

To reduce the size of the crowd, there is a schedule for the day so bidders can plan to be there only for the items they are interested in.

Absenteee and phone bidding are also available, you can find more information at PointLookoutauction.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Cloudy With a Shower Possible Today, Rain & Wind Move in Tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cloudy With a Shower Possible Today, Rain & Wind Move in Tonight

News

UPDATE: Police working to assist man in river in Old Town

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man is said to be in crisis.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in the state. After some revisions of yesterday's numbers, the total cases in Maine now stand at 3,975.

News

USDA invests $2.4 million in Milo Water District

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Rural Development investment will be use for various projects and upgrades.

News

NOAA awards nearly $200,000 in Prescott Grants to Maine institutions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
College of the Atlantic and Marine Mammals of Maine will receive nearly $100,000 each.

News

Cloudy Skies Today, Rain & Wind Pushes in Tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cloudy Skies Today, Rain & Wind Pushes in Tonight

News

ACLU calls on Portland decriminalize camping when shelter is unavailable

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Councilors are hoping to come up with a short term plan before the storm hits Tuesday into Wednesday.

News

THE MAINE ACLU AT PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Updated: 7 hours ago
COUNCILORS DISCUSSED WHAT TO DO WITH THE HOMELESS RIGHTS DEMONSTRATION GOING ON AT CITY HALL