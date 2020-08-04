Arrest made in connection with stolen car that was recovered in Bangor on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A man from Etna is now charged with stealing a vehicle from Holden.

Police used electronic data yesterday track down the SUV.

28 year old Philip Vicnaire is charged with receiving stolen property.

The SUV had been taken from over the weekend and was located at a Bangor hotel parking lot.

We’re told Vicnaire was with the SUV.

Inside it, police say they found items that had also been stolen from some homes in Holden.

He’s also charged with trafficking in prison contraband.

