Arrest made in connection with stolen car that was recovered in Bangor on Monday
Police used electronic data yesterday track down the SUV.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
A man from Etna is now charged with stealing a vehicle from Holden.
28 year old Philip Vicnaire is charged with receiving stolen property.
The SUV had been taken from over the weekend and was located at a Bangor hotel parking lot.
We’re told Vicnaire was with the SUV.
Inside it, police say they found items that had also been stolen from some homes in Holden.
He’s also charged with trafficking in prison contraband.
