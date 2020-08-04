ACLU calls on Portland decriminalize camping when shelter is unavailable

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At a city council meeting Monday, councilors discussed how to move forward with the demonstrations at Portland City Hall.

Protesters at city hall said they aren’t leaving until their demands are met. Those demands include decriminalizing camping, a day shelter, overdose prevention and for the city to not interfere with community groups providing food.

Monday, the Maine ACLU released a statement saying,"The criminalization of public camping is unconstitutional when shelter is not available- whether because the shelters are full, have time limits, expose people to the risk of infection, or conditions access on compliance with onerous rules."

Nothing was finalized at Monday's meeting.

Councilors are hoping to come up with a short term plan before the storm hits Tuesday into Wednesday.

