Acadia National Park to test out new vehicle reservation system in October

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -

If you're planning a visit in October, the park will be testing out a new reservation system to reduce severe traffic and parking congestion.

From October 1st through the 18th, reservations will be required for vehicles to enter the Sand Beach entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

You can buy those for $2 at recreation.gov.

The Sand Beach entrance will require vehicle reservations from 7 am to 5 pm.

The Cadillac Summit Road will require vehicle reservations from 4:30 am to 6:30 pm.

You’ll have a time to arrive, but you can stay for as long as you’d like.

The park says October reservations will be a test run to see if the system can work for the 2021 season.

