Utilities offer important tips as Isaias heads toward Maine

Storm expected to bring heavy rain, strong, gusty winds to Maine
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -

Local utilities companies are getting ready for the potential effects of Tropical Storm Isaias on Maine this week.

Central Maine Power said Sunday it is making sure it has plenty of people on duty ready to respond to any outages, including working with contractors. CMP said it is also coordinating efforts with local emergency management officials.

Unitil, which provides gas service in parts of southern Maine, as well as gas and electric in parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts, is also preparing.

"Tropical cyclones are notoriously difficult to forecast and a change in track of just a few miles can have a significant impact on both a storm's ultimate track and intensity," Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O'Meara said. "We will continue to monitor the storm as it approaches, and have organized our emergency operations to take into account social distancing and other COVID-19 protection measures, should any restoration be necessary."

CMP offered the following Storm Safety Checklist, reminding people to have supplies before the storm arrives.

  • Make sure your flashlights and battery-powered radios have fresh batteries, are ready to use and easy to find. Stock extra batteries, too.
  • Every home should have fire safety equipment: fire extinguishers, baking soda and heavy blankets.
  • Store drinking water in extra bottles or plastic containers. If you have an electric water pump, fill pails, kettles, bathtubs and sinks with water for other uses.
  • Stock up on canned and dried foods that require no refrigeration and little or no cooking. Be sure you have a manual can opener on hand.
  • Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Open them only when necessary. If the outage lasts more than a few hours, cover the refrigerator and freezer with blankets or old newspapers to keep in the cold.

