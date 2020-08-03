Unity College plans to decentralize, sell main campus

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Unity College has decided to permanently transition from a centralized residential campus to a hybrid learning model.

The main campus on Quaker Hill Road had around 650 students prior to the pandemic.

The Board of Trustees has authorized the sale of any assets that are not “mission critical.”

Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury says the decision was expedited by the effects of the pandemic but is not a reaction to it.

Education will instead take place through hybrid and distance learning across the state and world including utilizing Unity College Sky Lodge in Jackman and Acadia National Park.

He says the change is necessary to keep the college successful and thriving instead of just surviving.

“This idea of breaking the model a little bit, to allow our faculty and staff to meet students halfway, is what we are trying to do.”

As part of the transformation, the college has laid off 15-percent of its employees.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.