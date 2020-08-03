Advertisement

Unity College permanently moves to hybrid learning while pursuing potential sale of campus

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Unity College is permanently shifting to a hybrid learning model.

The school made that announcement today.

The Board of Trustees’ says that the school will allow students to have control over their education through a nonstandard calendar.

There will be shorter terms, different tuition rates, and a multi-modality curriculum that does not rely on maintaining a physical campus.

The board has also given the school’s leadership team the option of retaining a real estate firm to explore the sale of assets.

That sale includes the main campus on Quaker Hill Road in Unity.

