Tropical Storm Isaias could bring shower and thunderstorm to our state on Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to track up the east coast over the next few days. We’re mainly dry for your Monday with variably cloudy skies. Much of Tuesday is dry as well with mostly cloudy skies.

However, a shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isaias will likely move in as a low-end Tropical Storm or a Post-Tropical Storm.

It will not make its impacts on Maine until late Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

That’s when rain will develop from southwest to northeast. The storm will likely take a more inland track as it moves in which means it will be on the weaker side.

The rain may be heavy at times, especially in the northern and western parts of the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The winds will also increase as well. Winds will likely gust to 35-45 mph Wednesday morning with some higher gusts. Flash flooding is possible in some of the heavier bands, as well as high surf and dangerous rip currents. The rain will taper off from south to north during the morning hours and the sunshine will return for Wednesday afternoon.

As the storm moves to our north and east, the winds will slowly begin to diminish during the afternoon hours.

However, it will remain gusty for much of the day.

