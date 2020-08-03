Shots fired near Portland City Hall, police now investigating

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police are investigating several gunshots that were fired in the area of Portland City Hall, early Saturday morning.

A protest to raise awareness of homelessness was taking place in the plaza of city hall and there were more than 30 protesters in the encampment at the time, according to police. No one was injured.

Witnesses report seeing a black vehicle driving east on Congress Street while filming the encampment before making a U-turn in the area of Central Fire Station and the car stopped by Market Street.

Police say an individual from the encampment threw a firework that exploded near the car. While that person was walking back to the encampment, the driver allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun before making a U-turn and then driving east on Congress Street. The driver was described as a white male in his 30s with an athletic build and facial hair.

Police say they are working to identify witnesses and locate video cameras from the area. If anyone has any information that could help police solve this crime, contact the Portland Police Department.

Two protesters were arrested for interfering with officers as they worked to investigate this incident. According to police, Nicholas Closson, 38, and Jacob Jensen, 31, both of Portland, were arrested for obstructing government administration.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.