Advertisement

Racial Justice Challenge encourages everyone to learn and take action

UMaine students and staff created the 5-day program
info panel for UMaine Racial Justice Challenge
info panel for UMaine Racial Justice Challenge(University of Maine)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Fogler Library at the the University of Maine is hosting a virtual Racial Justice Challenge.

The five day program was designed by Madelyn Woods, PhD student in Earth and Climate Sciences, Anila Karunakar, Director of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, and Jen Bonnet, Social Sciences and Humanities Librarian.

Signing up provides access to a kind of guided tour on discussions about race.

Anyone with an internet connection and an email address can participate at their own pace from the comfort of their home.

“Not everyone in this time of COVID can go to a protest or spend time talking with friends.” says Jen Bonnet.

Each day will include tasks designed to learn about and take action on race, racism, and anti-racism.

Additional resources like podcasts, interviews, and book suggestions are also provided.

Over 2,500 people have already signed up. Madelyn Woods says the feedback they’ve received has been encouraging.

"People are internalizing how they are implicit with racism in their everyday lives."

Anila Karunakar hopes that people from all backgrounds take the time to go through the challenges and reassess how they approach the topic of race.

“Our knee-jerk reaction sometimes is just give me a checklist of things to do and not to do so I can be PC without having an internal change. This takes you on a journey that I think people may not anticipate.”

You can find information on the challenge and a link to sign up on the Fogler Library website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Food Bank to hold Free Food Give-A-Way

Updated: moments ago
1,000 boxes of fresh, Maine produce will be given away as part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

News

COVID-19 rental relief program to provide up to $3,000 for eligible renters

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The program aims to prevent evictions amid the pandemic.

News

Teachers prepare for return to classroom education

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The President of the Maine Education Association is reacting to the state's decision to clear the way for every county in the state to pursue in-classroom instruction. The green classification unveiled last Friday means that as long as safety protocols are followed, students can go back to school.

News

Return to classrooms

Updated: 48 minutes ago
President of Maine Education Association on going back this fall.

Latest News

News

Car stolen from Holden recovered in Bangor, police have person of interest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Authorities in Bangor recovered a vehicle stolen in Holden over the weekend.

Forecast

Warm and muggy this afternoon, state under tropical storm watch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Variably cloudy skies expected today, it will be quite humid as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with lows that will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

News

Multiple departments called to assist at building fire in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Multiple departments called to assist at building fire in Bangor

News

Maine removes beach restrictions in wake of fatal shark bite

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine parks officials have removed some water activity restrictions in the wake of a fatal shark bite off Harpswell.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Variably cloudy skies expected today, it will be quite humid as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with lows that will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

News

Utilities offer important tips as Isaias heads toward Maine

Updated: 5 hours ago
Storm expected to bring heavy rain, strong, gusty winds to Maine