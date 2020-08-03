Racial Justice Challenge encourages everyone to learn and take action

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Fogler Library at the the University of Maine is hosting a virtual Racial Justice Challenge.

The five day program was designed by Madelyn Woods, PhD student in Earth and Climate Sciences, Anila Karunakar, Director of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, and Jen Bonnet, Social Sciences and Humanities Librarian.

Signing up provides access to a kind of guided tour on discussions about race.

Anyone with an internet connection and an email address can participate at their own pace from the comfort of their home.

“Not everyone in this time of COVID can go to a protest or spend time talking with friends.” says Jen Bonnet.

Each day will include tasks designed to learn about and take action on race, racism, and anti-racism.

Additional resources like podcasts, interviews, and book suggestions are also provided.

Over 2,500 people have already signed up. Madelyn Woods says the feedback they’ve received has been encouraging.

"People are internalizing how they are implicit with racism in their everyday lives."

Anila Karunakar hopes that people from all backgrounds take the time to go through the challenges and reassess how they approach the topic of race.

“Our knee-jerk reaction sometimes is just give me a checklist of things to do and not to do so I can be PC without having an internal change. This takes you on a journey that I think people may not anticipate.”

You can find information on the challenge and a link to sign up on the Fogler Library website.

