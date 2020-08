BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Crews are at the scene of a fire on Catell Street.

Details are limited, but smoke can be seen for a distance.

BANGOR: This is the scene right now on Catell Street. There is a lot of smoke and crews are working fast to try and put this fire out. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/zJTXiPArBH — Morgan Sturdivant (@MorganWABI) August 3, 2020

Catell Street is located on lower Main Street near the Cross Insurance Center.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.