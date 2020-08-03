Maine removes beach restrictions in wake of fatal shark bite

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) -

Maine parks officials have removed some water activity restrictions in the wake of a fatal shark bite off Harpswell.

The shark bite killed Julie Dimperio Holowach off Bailey Island on July 27.

Maine officials responded by restricting swimming at some coastal state parks.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands said Monday it has removed the restrictions at Popham, Ferry and Crescent Beach state parks.

Water activity at Reid State Park are still limited to waist-deep swimming, the bureau said. That’s because of a lifeguard shortage.

Today, Mon, Aug 3, and until further notice, the Bureau of Parks and Lands is removing swimming restrictions at Popham,... Posted by Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Monday, August 3, 2020

