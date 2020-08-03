Advertisement

Maine removes beach restrictions in wake of fatal shark bite

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) -

The shark bite killed Julie Dimperio Holowach off Bailey Island on July 27.

Maine officials responded by restricting swimming at some coastal state parks.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands said Monday it has removed the restrictions at Popham, Ferry and Crescent Beach state parks.

Water activity at Reid State Park are still limited to waist-deep swimming, the bureau said. That’s because of a lifeguard shortage.

